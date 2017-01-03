Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona leaves prison after 3 years
Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona left federal prison Friday after serving three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges. He was set free just ahead of his scheduled Saturday release date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC