Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona leav...

Ex-US Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona leaves prison after 3 years

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Former U.S. Rep. Rick Renzi of Arizona left federal prison Friday after serving three years for corruption, money laundering and other charges. He was set free just ahead of his scheduled Saturday release date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,682,191

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC