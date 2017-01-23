Editorial: State Press stands against legislation that would disenfranchise student voters
ASU takes pride in being a university "measured not by whom we exclude, but rather by whom we include and how they succeed." These values of inclusivity and accessibility are values which are deeply important not only to our university, but also to our democracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC