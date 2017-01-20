Ducey: Don't rush to repeal Obamacare

Saying he fears harm to Arizonans, Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday urged Congress to not to rush repeal of the Affordable Care Act. "I don't want to see any Arizonan have the rug pulled out from underneath them in terms of changing this law,'' the governor told an audience of business executives, lobbyists and lawmakers.

