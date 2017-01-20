District One to seat new board members January 9
Jamie Walden and Irene Montoya, returning members who ran for re-election in 2016, will welcome Cory Mayrant, who was appointed to the board in late December after longtime member Maureen Irr stepped aside. Karen Griffin and Barbara Foote complete the five-member panel.
