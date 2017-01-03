DA says woman arrested in sex fantasy hoax was really victim
A Southern California woman has been exonerated of charges that she placed "rape fantasy" ads on Craigslist in order to get men to attack her ex-boyfriend's new wife. Prosecutors now say that it was the alleged victim in the case who was trying to frame her husband's ex by placing the malicious ads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC