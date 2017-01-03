Coal-fired plant's owners weigh options that include closure
The Navajo Generating Station's operator says its owners are considering options that include keeping it open but also closing the massive coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona within a few years. Salt River Project spokesman Scott Harelson says officials of the power district recently met with Navajo Nation officials to discuss the plant located on the Navajo reservation near Page.
