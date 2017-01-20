Cemex Provides Concrete for Arizona's...

Cemex Provides Concrete for Arizona's Tempe Town Lake

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Arizona's second-largest tourist attraction, Tempe Town Lake, has new life, due to PCL Construction and concrete products provided by Cemex USA. Tempe Town Lake was in desperate need of a new dam after the old, rubber-bladder dam failed in 2010.

