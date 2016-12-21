Biz group: Warnings about Prop 206 co...

Biz group: Warnings about Prop 206 coming true

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: ABC15.com

The new minimum wage in Arizona is now $10 an hour. While that will mean fatter paychecks for some, those who campaigned against Proposition 206 say their warnings are already becoming a reality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest 17 hr Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Sun Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,568,909

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC