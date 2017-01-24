AZ Memo: Cool temps after storm; Good Samaritan on thwarted attack;...
AZ Memo: Cool temps after storm; Good Samaritan on thwarted attack; HS officials' suspension over Trump parody; Oscar noms and more Good morning, Arizona. Here's what you need to know this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC