Autonomous Vehicle Industry Advances in Arizona
Uber, the ride-sharing giant, recently announced that it was moving its smart-car operation from California to Arizona, a state with fewer regulations for driverless cars. The day before the announcement, California's Department of Motor Vehicles ordered Uber's driverless fleet off the Streets of San Francisco because Uber declined to apply for state-mandated permits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC