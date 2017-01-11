Attorneys seek to block tuition for "dreamers" in Arizona
Attorneys for the state asked the Court of Appeals Tuesday to block community colleges and the state university system from offering in-state tuition to "dreamers.' ' Assistant Attorney General Rusy Crandell acknowledged that the Obama administration has ruled that those brought here as children can remain as part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC