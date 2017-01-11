Attorneys seek to block tuition for "...

Attorneys seek to block tuition for "dreamers" in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Attorneys for the state asked the Court of Appeals Tuesday to block community colleges and the state university system from offering in-state tuition to "dreamers.' ' Assistant Attorney General Rusy Crandell acknowledged that the Obama administration has ruled that those brought here as children can remain as part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,489 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,444

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC