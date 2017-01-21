At least 36,000 attend women's marches across Arizona
"This is the first time in a long time I've had hope," Adam Hall said in the sea of 20,000 people at the Phoenix march At least 36,000 attend women's marches across Arizona "This is the first time in a long time I've had hope," Adam Hall said in the sea of 20,000 people at the Phoenix march Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kbR5tF A few voices in the crowd of an estimated 20,000 share why they participated in Women's March on Phoenix on Jan. 21, 2017. David Wallace/azcentral.com Thousands rally during the Women's March on Phoenix at the Capitol on Jan. 21, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC