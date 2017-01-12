Armed citizen saves ambushed Arizona ...

Armed citizen saves ambushed Arizona trooper in 'Good Samaritan' case

A motorist is being hailed as a hero, after coming to the aid of a state trooper caught in an 'ambush-style attack.' An armed passerby likely saved an Arizona state trooper's life Thursday, officials said, after an attacker opened fire as he responded to an emergency call.

