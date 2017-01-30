Arizona's legislature is almost 40 percent women, third highest in the U.S.
In 2016, 35.6 percent of Arizona legislators were women and now following last year's election, that number has increased to 38.9 percent. Out of the 50 U.S. states, Arizona has the third highest number of female legislators at 35, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jan 28
|positronium
|193,116
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
