Arizona's legislature is almost 40 percent women, third highest in the U.S.

In 2016, 35.6 percent of Arizona legislators were women and now following last year's election, that number has increased to 38.9 percent. Out of the 50 U.S. states, Arizona has the third highest number of female legislators at 35, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures .

