Arizona's DCS: Why are kids taken away? Too often the answer is unknown

Yesterday

When state workers took away Maribel Ontiveros's three children, she kept asking what seemed a simple question: Why? She isn't alone in finding information gaps in Arizona's child welfare system. When Arizona workers refused to let Maribel Ontiveros see her son Christopher at the hospital, then came to her house three days later at 3:30 in the morning to take away her other two children, she kept asking what seemed a simple question: Why? This story is the first in an ongoing investigation of child-welfare issues in Arizona.

