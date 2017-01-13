Arizona unveils new lethal-injection guidelines for executions In response to lawsuits, Arizona Department of Corrections unveils its latest methods for execution by lethal injection Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2itF7Ok The Arizona Department of Corrections posted a new execution protocol online Thursday that reflects orders from a federal judge but remains in defiance on some issues. According to the new document publicly posted Thursday, executions are to be carried out using either of two barbiturates, pentobarbital or thiopental, as single-drug injections, or using thiopental in conjunction with two other drugs.

