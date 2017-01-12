Arizona Supreme Court throws out deat...

Arizona Supreme Court throws out death sentence for Joel Escalante-Orozco

Joel Escalante-Orozco was sentenced to death for a 2001 murder of a young mother. Now, the Arizona Supreme Court has thrown out his sentence based on a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Chicago, IL

