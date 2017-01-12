Arizona Supreme Court throws out death sentence for Joel Escalante-Orozco
Joel Escalante-Orozco was sentenced to death for a 2001 murder of a young mother. Now, the Arizona Supreme Court has thrown out his sentence based on a precedent set by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|20 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC