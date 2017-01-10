Arizona signups for Affordable Care Act insurance steady

Signups for individual health insurance in Arizona under the Affordable Care Act crept along at a steady pace in recent weeks as the end of the annual open enrollment period nears. The Health and Human Services Department announced Wednesday that more than 185,000 Arizonans have chosen a plan from the healthcare.gov website as of Jan. 14. The report is the last expected from the Obama Administration as president-elect Donald Trump is set to be sworn in on Friday.

