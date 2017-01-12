Arizona pushing private expansion of ...

Arizona pushing private expansion of state mental hospital

The state health department is asking the Arizona Legislature to allow it to lease parts of the state mental hospital and its 93-acre grounds to private providers. Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ told lawmakers on the House Health Committee last week that her department wants to build a Center for Psychiatric Excellence on the grounds.

