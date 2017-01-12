Arizona pushing private expansion of state mental hospital
The state health department is asking the Arizona Legislature to allow it to lease parts of the state mental hospital and its 93-acre grounds to private providers. Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ told lawmakers on the House Health Committee last week that her department wants to build a Center for Psychiatric Excellence on the grounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Sun
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC