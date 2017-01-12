A Navajo County Sheriff's Office deputy makes a traffic stop near Holbrook, Arizona on Nov. 22, 2016, in an effort to find and seize drugs along Interstate 40. Navajo County uses forfeiture money to partially fund the salaries of its drug task force. Arizona Police Seizures A Navajo County Sheriff's Office deputy makes a traffic stop near Holbrook, Arizona on Nov. 22, 2016, in an effort to find and seize drugs along Interstate 40. Navajo County uses forfeiture money to partially fund the salaries of its drug task force.

