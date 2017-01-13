Arizona Opera Announces 2017-18 Season
President and General Director Joe Specter and Arizona Opera announce the 2017/18 Season. The new season includes four main stage productions, including Puccini's beloved Tosca ; the company premiere of Bernstein's Candide , in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the composer's birth; Rossini's effervescent comedy, The Barber of Seville ; and Arizona Opera's return to Wagner, with a stunning new projection-based production of Das Rheingold , featuring the Arizona Opera Orchestra on stage.
