Arizona Opera Announces 2017-18 Season

2 hrs ago

President and General Director Joe Specter and Arizona Opera announce the 2017/18 Season. The new season includes four main stage productions, including Puccini's beloved Tosca ; the company premiere of Bernstein's Candide , in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the composer's birth; Rossini's effervescent comedy, The Barber of Seville ; and Arizona Opera's return to Wagner, with a stunning new projection-based production of Das Rheingold , featuring the Arizona Opera Orchestra on stage.

