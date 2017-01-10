Arizona-Mexico border fence to get re...

Arizona-Mexico border fence to get replaced

13 hrs ago

The U.S. Border Patrol says it's working with the Army Corps of Engineers and that plans for new fencing began four years ago. The fencing along the Naco Port of Entry is currently made of wire mesh but will be replaced with an 18-foot bollard fence.

