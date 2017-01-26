Arizona man pleads not guilty to killing real estate agent
Al Blanco, a 61-year-old handyman and property manager, was arrested earlier this month in the death of his boss, 40-year-old real estate agent Sidney Cranston Jr. Cranston was missing for 19 months before his body was found buried on a ranch east of Kingman on Jan. 7. Authorities say a man who has known Blanco for many years eventually led FBI agents to Cranston's body. They believe Blanco shot and killed Cranston inside his home in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|okiady
|193,114
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|7 hr
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|7 hr
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC