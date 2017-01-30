Arizona man convicted of helping college student join ISIS
Arizona man convicted of helping college student join ISIS A jury on Monday found Ahmed Mohammed el-Gamma, 44, of Avondale, guilty of material support of terrorism. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jOGB3N An Arizona man has been convicted of charges accusing him of helping a New York City college student join the Islamic State group in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jan 28
|positronium
|193,116
|ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestio...
|Jan 28
|Taylorcrzy
|1
|School choice leaders, governor to gather at Ca...
|Jan 28
|Punk Horrid In Lo...
|1
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Jan 27
|okiady
|4
|Trump to be beaten by a woman
|Jan 27
|okiady
|2
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC