Arizona lawmaker wants undocumented immigrants locked up longer An Arizona lawmaker wants to prevent criminals in the country illegally from getting out on parole. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jSDyaP An Arizona lawmaker wants convicted felons who are in the country illegally locked up longer than U.S. citizens, allowing them no chance for an early release from prison.

