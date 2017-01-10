Arizona lawmaker targets lawbreaking ...

Arizona lawmaker targets lawbreaking universities, colleges

Read more: Yuma Sun

A Republican state lawmaker said Thursday he will target Arizona colleges and universities that violate state law with a new proposal that would penalize them with the loss of 10 percent of their state funding. Rep. Bob Thorpe of Flagstaff said his legislation, House Bill 2119, was prompted by decisions by community colleges and the state university system to offer lower in-state tuition to immigrants granted deferred deportation under an Obama Administration policy.

