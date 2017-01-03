Arizona high court to consider case threatening Tucson cash
The Arizona Supreme Court is set to consider a case marking the first use of a new state law that withholds state funds from cities if they enact laws conflicting with state laws. The high court is being asked by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to find that Tucson is illegally destroying seized guns instead of selling them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC