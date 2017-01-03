Arizona high court to consider case t...

Arizona high court to consider case threatening Tucson cash

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

The Arizona Supreme Court is set to consider a case marking the first use of a new state law that withholds state funds from cities if they enact laws conflicting with state laws. The high court is being asked by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to find that Tucson is illegally destroying seized guns instead of selling them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,436 • Total comments across all topics: 277,780,064

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC