Arizona Governor Offers Proposals for Health Insurance Overhaul
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is urging Congress not to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul without a well-developed replacement plan, suggesting in a letter that it may take three years for a new system to be fully implemented. In a letter and 15-page list of suggestions obtained by The Associated Press, Ducey urged House Marjory Leader Kevin McCarthy to eliminate many of the basic insurance requirements in Obama's law and allow states to again set their own insurance rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c...
|Jan 19
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|Jan 15
|Cordwainer Trout
|8
|Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13)
|Jan 14
|Cwaltko
|10
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|Jan 12
|Solarman
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC