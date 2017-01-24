Arizona Governor Offers Proposals for Health Insurance Overhaul

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is urging Congress not to repeal former President Barack Obama's health care overhaul without a well-developed replacement plan, suggesting in a letter that it may take three years for a new system to be fully implemented. In a letter and 15-page list of suggestions obtained by The Associated Press, Ducey urged House Marjory Leader Kevin McCarthy to eliminate many of the basic insurance requirements in Obama's law and allow states to again set their own insurance rules.

