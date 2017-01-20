Arizona football recruiting: Wildcat ...

Arizona football recruiting: Wildcat commits continue to pick up prestigious offers

We're just under a month away from National Signing Day and while the Arizona Wildcats will be putting the finishing touches on their class, the staff will have to put in some work to keep some of their current commits for just a few more weeks. Arizona currently has 25 commitments, with five early enrollees including Jessie Britt , Braxton Burmeister , Jose Ramirez , Sione Taufahema , and Nathan Tilford .

