Arizona Drivers Had Better Slow Down to Avoid Tickets in New "Safety Corridors"
Arizona highway workers will continue installing signs this month designating 63 miles of roads as high-profile "Safety Corridors" in which state troopers will practice so-called zero tolerance enforcement. Officials say that with the help of an airplane and two new unmarked patrol cars, state troopers will pull over motorists in these zones who are going just a few miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
