Arizona driver licenses, IDs are valid for air travel until 2020
TUCSON, AZ - Arizonans won't have to worry about needing a new ID for air travel just yet. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, AZ driver licenses and state identification cards are valid for air travel until October 1, 2020.
