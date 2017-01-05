Arizona doctors overprescribe opioids
Arizona is among the top states for the amount of oxycodone and morphine its pharmacies, hospitals and doctors have purchased per person since the Drug Enforcement Administration began publishing data in 2000. Arizona doctors overprescribe opioids Arizona is among the top states for the amount of oxycodone and morphine its pharmacies, hospitals and doctors have purchased per person since the Drug Enforcement Administration began publishing data in 2000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC