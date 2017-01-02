Arizona defense firms may see spendin...

Arizona defense firms may see spending bump from Trump, but not soon

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

WASHINGTON - " Defense businesses in Arizona that have been hit hard in recent years by a downturn in contract spending are looking to a Trump administration for possible relief - " but experts said that could take years to arrive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest 9 hr Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Sun Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,559,629

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC