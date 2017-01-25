Arizona Car Week breaks auction recor...

Arizona Car Week breaks auction records, has $260 million in sales

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona Car Week breaks auction records, has $260 million in sales Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale led six major Arizona car auctions, bringing in more than $100 million in sales last week. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jr761s The 2017 Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction running this week at WestWorld in Scottsdale attracts many new car collectors that aren't looking to spend a fortune.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcycle helmet bill fails in Arizona House c... Jan 19 American Citizen 1 1
News Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona... Jan 15 Cordwainer Trout 8
Ltd. Charles D Rice POW (Apr '13) Jan 14 Cwaltko 10
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar... Jan 12 Solarman 1
Arrest Jan 2 Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Jan 1 Wildchild 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,234 • Total comments across all topics: 278,286,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC