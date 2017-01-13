Arizona Bill Would Ban Discussion of Social Justice, Solidarity in Schools

Arizona state representative Bob Thorpe, a Republican, has just proposed a bill that would ban any school courses or extracurricular activities that "promote" any kind of "social justice" or "solidarity" based on race, class, gender, politics, or religion. The legislation, House Bill 2120 , also appears to connect classes on social justice and solidarity with "promotion of the overthrow of the United States government," which it also explicitly outlaws.

