Arizona auction headliners sell for less than estimates

However the stock markets surf upon U.S. President Donald Trump's balmy promises, America's wealthiest car collectors responded by sitting on their bank accounts at last week's six Arizona auctions. The highest price paid, $7.37-million for a 1963 Jaguar E-Type Lightweight race car, missed Bonhams pre-auction estimate of $7.5-million to $9-million by $130,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.