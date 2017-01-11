APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar Power in Arizona
There are 1 comment on the Business Wire story from 12 hrs ago, titled APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar Power in Arizona.
The Red Rock Solar Plant was unveiled to the public today. APS developed and will own and operate the 40-megawatt photovoltaic plant, located 30 miles south of Casa Grande in Red Rock, Ariz.
#1 1 hr ago
"Â“The construction of Red Rock is a great example of how we partner with our commercial customers to find innovative and sustainable solutions that can help them realize their green energy goals,Â” said Daniel Froetscher, APS Senior Vice President of Transmission, Distribution and Customers.Â“The cooperation between APS, ASU and PayPal demonstrates how the Arizona business community is committed to developing solar energy in a smart, cost-effective manner.Â” "
When APS 'owns' the solar PV generation, it's "...solar energy in a smart, cost-effective manner." When an individual homeowner or business buys their own system, it's a bad idea. As long as the Utility owns the generation source, then it's all good.
