Apply for the Spring 2017 Arizona Innovation Challenge
The Arizona Commerce Authority announced it has opened the application window for the Spring 2017 Arizona Innovation Challenge, one of the largest business plan competitions in the nation which helps early-stage technology companies scale their innovations. The ACA commits $3 million annually to the Arizona Innovation Challenge, and in each round of the competition awards as many as six innovative technology ventures up to $250,000 each in non-dilutive capital to grow their businesses.
