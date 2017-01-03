ADOT: Snow play led to traffic proble...

ADOT: Snow play led to traffic problems in Flagstaff area

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the Flagstaff as motorists pulled off the road to play in the snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Arrest 23 hr Ricky Meador 2
News Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u... Sun Wildchild 1
elector votes Dec 30 great 2
James d blasingim Dec 29 Mike 1
News My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal Dec 27 Solarman 4
News Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio... Dec 26 Bella Donna 17
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,733 • Total comments across all topics: 277,579,068

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC