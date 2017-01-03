ADOT: Snow play led to traffic problems in Flagstaff area
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say visitors to the Flagstaff area Monday caused extensive traffic delays on U.S. 180 northwest of the Flagstaff as motorists pulled off the road to play in the snow.
