ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17
There are 1 comment on the The Arizona Republic story from Saturday, titled ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:
Reversible lanes are among possible options the Arizona Department of Transportation is considering to alleviate traffic crunches on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 17 north of the Valley.
#1 Saturday
With the issue we have right now of wrong way drivers on our freeways im not so sure this would be a great idea as it may add to the confusion of drivers
