There are on the The Arizona Republic story from Saturday, titled ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

Reversible lanes are among possible options the Arizona Department of Transportation is considering to alleviate traffic crunches on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 17 north of the Valley. ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17 Reversible lanes are among possible options the Arizona Department of Transportation is considering to alleviate traffic crunches on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 17 north of the Valley.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.