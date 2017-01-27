ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize...

ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17

There are 1 comment on the The Arizona Republic story from Saturday, titled ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17. In it, The Arizona Republic reports that:

Reversible lanes are among possible options the Arizona Department of Transportation is considering to alleviate traffic crunches on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 17 north of the Valley. ADOT: Reversible lanes could minimize congestion on I-17 Reversible lanes are among possible options the Arizona Department of Transportation is considering to alleviate traffic crunches on an eight-mile stretch of Interstate 17 north of the Valley.

Taylorcrzy

Winslow, AZ

#1 Saturday
With the issue we have right now of wrong way drivers on our freeways im not so sure this would be a great idea as it may add to the confusion of drivers

