ADOT: I-17 frontage road closed for deadly crash
The Arizona Department of Transportation says an I-17 frontage road is expected to be closed for several hours after a deadly motorcycle crash. The crash involving an SUV and motorcycle happened after 7 a.m. on the on-ramp of southbound I-17 at Union Hills Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC