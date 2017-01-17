Accepting Grant Applications for the Outdoor...
Arizona State Parks Accepting Grant Applications for the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program Workshop April 13, 2016 - Grant Deadline May 6, 2016 On March 9, 2016, the National Park Service released guidelines for the "Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program." The program is for projects that will create or reinvigorate parks and other outdoor recreation spaces in ways that will encourage people, especially youth, to connect or re-connect with the outdoors.
