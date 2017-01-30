60 volunteers help build home for veteran
Jack Cooper has been living in a trailer since his house burned down two years ago. Members of Operation Enduring Gratitude, an Arizona nonprofit that gives back to those who served, along with others from 13 different groups pitched in to help build Cooper a new home.
