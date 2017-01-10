12 Superb Young Musicians Set for Ari...

12 Superb Young Musicians Set for Arizona Musicfest's Young Musicians Winter Concert at MIM

Twelve of Arizona's finest and most accomplished young musicians from Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson will showcase their astounding virtuosity, technique and style at Arizona Musicfest's Young Musicians Winter Concert at the Musical Instrument Museum at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 29. "These young musicians have won national and international competitions, performed at festivals across the country and around the world and even at Carnegie Hall , and with national honors orchestras," said Arizona Musicfest Executive and Producing Director Allan E. Naplan. "They represent incredibly diverse talent in communities throughout the state."

