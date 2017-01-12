10 years after Arizona's housing crash: More budget money for prisons but schools squeezed
The ambitious education agenda Gov. Doug Ducey outlined Monday left many wondering how the state can afford his priorities - pay raises for teachers and expansion of full-day kindergarten, among other ideas - when extra cash is scarce. 10 years after Arizona's housing crash: More budget money for prisons but schools squeezed The ambitious education agenda Gov. Doug Ducey outlined Monday left many wondering how the state can afford his priorities - pay raises for teachers and expansion of full-day kindergarten, among other ideas - when extra cash is scarce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APS Partners with ASU, PayPal to Add More Solar...
|12 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Injured immigrant who fell off cliff in Arizona...
|20 hr
|American Citizen 1
|1
|Arrest
|Jan 2
|Ricky Meador
|2
|Arizona Lawyers on the "Battlefield" standing u...
|Jan 1
|Wildchild
|1
|elector votes
|Dec 30
|great
|2
|James d blasingim
|Dec 29
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC