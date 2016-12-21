Yuma City Council discusses $1.4M property sale
During its final work session of 2016, the Yuma City Council discussed the sale of a 17-acre property that is likely to be sold for more than $1.4 million to ST Partners, LLC to build a food processing facility. Their plans for the property, located at the northwest corner of Avenue 4A1 2 E and 36th Street, include a 120,000-square-foot plant that would create 100 full-time, non-seasonal jobs, generating a $2.8 million annual payroll and more than half a million in sales and property taxes in its first five years of operation.
