A strong winter storm system has begun socking Arizona with rain and snow and authorities are advising travelers to be prepared for poor and potential hazardous driving conditions. Forecasts call for heavy snow in the high county, including 8 to 12 inches in Flagstaff and Williams, 4 to 6 inches in Show Low and 3 to 4 inches in Prescott and Payson.

