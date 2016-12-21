x
A strong winter storm system has begun socking Arizona with rain and snow and authorities are advising travelers to be prepared for poor and potential hazardous driving conditions. Forecasts call for heavy snow in the high county, including 8 to 12 inches in Flagstaff and Williams, 4 to 6 inches in Show Low and 3 to 4 inches in Prescott and Payson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|23 hr
|Retribution
|15
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 20
|Solarman
|1
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov 24
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC