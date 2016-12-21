Tips to follow before hitting the high country
Thousands of people in the high country are hitting the roads this holiday season, and highways are slick with ice and snow. Before you head out into snowy or icy conditions, the Arizona Department of Transportation has some tips to help keep you safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|9 hr
|Bella Donna
|17
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|12 hr
|Isully
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
|awakened changes state
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC