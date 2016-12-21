The Phoenician, Scottsdale
Arizona's premier AAA Five Diamond resort, The Phoenician has been a popular destination for locals and travelers alike since it first opened in 1988. The 250-acre resort at the base of Camelback Mountain offers breathtaking views, incredible vacation packages, an award-winning spa with countless relaxation and beauty treatments, and some of the best dining in the Sonoran desert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James d blasingim
|Thu
|Mike
|1
|My Turn: Not all solar power is created equal
|Dec 27
|Solarman
|4
|Defeated Arpaio has no regrets about immigratio...
|Dec 26
|Bella Donna
|17
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Arizonans organize, march in protest of Preside...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|3
|whit
|Dec 20
|kyman
|4
|Is Arizona really home to longest continuous st...
|Dec 12
|tommyz420
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC