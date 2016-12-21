The Phoenician, Scottsdale

The Phoenician, Scottsdale

16 hrs ago

Arizona's premier AAA Five Diamond resort, The Phoenician has been a popular destination for locals and travelers alike since it first opened in 1988. The 250-acre resort at the base of Camelback Mountain offers breathtaking views, incredible vacation packages, an award-winning spa with countless relaxation and beauty treatments, and some of the best dining in the Sonoran desert.

