The Most District: Which district has the most people born in a different state? Arizona's 4th
Earlier, in the ongoing Daily Kos Elections "Most District" series, we wrote about the congressional district with the highest rate of people born in the same state as where they now live: New York's 27th district, a district in Upstate New York that's about as prototypically Rust Belt as they come, and one that swung sharply in the GOP direction in 2016. For counterpoint, let's look at the opposite, the district with the highest rate of people born in a different state.
